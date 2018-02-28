Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Could miss 7-10 days
Eriksson (upper body) is in jeopardy of missing up to 10 days, per Canucks coach Travis Green, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.
The Canucks appear to be keeping Eriksson on the active roster for the time being, though he could miss as many as five games based on the prognosis relayed from coach Green. Look for the Cancuks to continue occupying the right-wing slot with Darren Archibald, who is far from a lateral replacement for Eriksson, but at least can shore up the fourth line while the more established players get bumped up in the lineup.
