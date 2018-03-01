Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Done for season
Eriksson will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season due to a fractured rib, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Eriksson was ruled out for up to 10 days by Canucks coach Travis Green on Wednesday, but more tests have apparently pushed that timeline back further. Other bodies will move up the depth chart the rest of the way in his absence, while Darren Archibald, Jussi Jokinen and Nic Dowd will continue to vie for ice time until Brendan Gaunce (foot) or Markus Granlund (ankle) is healthy enough to play. Eriksson will rest up and then rehab to be ready for training camp.
More News
-
Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Could miss 7-10 days•
-
Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Out for Monday's tilt•
-
Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Puts crooked number on scoreboard•
-
Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Heavy offensive impact against Kings•
-
Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Ends 18-game goalless drought•
-
Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Collects helper in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...