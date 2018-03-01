Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Done for season

Eriksson will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season due to a fractured rib, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Eriksson was ruled out for up to 10 days by Canucks coach Travis Green on Wednesday, but more tests have apparently pushed that timeline back further. Other bodies will move up the depth chart the rest of the way in his absence, while Darren Archibald, Jussi Jokinen and Nic Dowd will continue to vie for ice time until Brendan Gaunce (foot) or Markus Granlund (ankle) is healthy enough to play. Eriksson will rest up and then rehab to be ready for training camp.