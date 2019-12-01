Play

Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Draws into lineup Saturday

Eriksson will play Saturday against the Oilers, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Eriksson will take the place of Nikolay Goldobin on Vancouver's top line. The 34-year-old is without a point in 14 games played, making Eriksson virtually unplayable in most fantasy formats. Dress the veteran at your own peril.

