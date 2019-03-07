Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Ends 14-game skid
Eriksson found the back of the net in a 3-2 overtime win versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
From a points-per-game standpoint, Eriksson is having the worst season of his career dating back to his 2006-07 rookie campaign, averaging 0.33 points per night through 67 games in 2018-19. The 33-year-old has just 10 goals and 22 points this season.
