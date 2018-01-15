Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Ends 18-game goalless drought
Eriksson scored his sixth goal of the season and had an assist in Sunday's overtime win over the Wild.
Eriksson has had his moments this season, but ultimately he's been a disappointment with just 16 points through 33 games. His goal Sunday was just his first in 18 games, as the Swede has struggled to produce offense on a consistent basis. There's potential for him to be a valuable fantasy contributor due to his top-six role and power-play gig, but Eriksson isn't showing much to warrant a look in anything but some deeper leagues.
