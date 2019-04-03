Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Ends drought with two helpers
Eriksson registered a pair of assists and a pair of shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.
Eriksson hadn't featured on the scoresheet since posting four points in a 7-4 win over the Senators on March 20. The pair of helpers gives Eriksson 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 79 games this year. Should he earn another point, the 33-year-old would hit the 30-point mark for the first time since 2015-16 after a couple of injury-plagued campaigns torpedoed his offense.
