Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Explodes for four points
Eriksson scored a goal on two shots and added a trio of assists in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Senators.
Eriksson had only taken two points from seven games in March before the impressive performance. With 27 points in 73 games, Eriksson has his best season in a Canucks sweater. The 33-year-old hasn't collected 70 points since 2011-12 with the Stars, but he can still be a good depth add in deeper formats, as Wednesday showed he's still capable of the occasional outburst.
