Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Fills empty cage

Eriksson scored an empty-net goal, fired three shots on goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Eriksson has seen a lot of time in the press box this season, but he's currently in a top-line role since Josh Leivo (kneecap) exited the lineup. The goal was just the second of the year for the Swede, who has 18 shots and eight PIM in 19 games. He skated a season-high 16:46 on Monday -- while he may seen an expanded role for now, it likely won't translate to much relevance in the fantasy game.