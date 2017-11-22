Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Finally scores first goal
Eriksson tallied his first goal of the season and added a helper in Tuesday's win over the Flyers.
It may seem surprising it took this long for him to score, but the veteran has actually only appeared in nine games this season due to injury. Eriksson's goal came on an empty net, but he also made a slick pass to set up Sven Baertschi on the power play earlier in the game. With six points through nine contests, the Canucks would love for Eriksson to start supplying more depth scoring. He wasn't good in his first year with Vancouver, but he's put up back-to-back multi-point outings and plays on the power play, making a bounce-back season still a realistic possibility. Keep an eye on him and snatch him up if he keeps up the production.
