Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Finds the net again

Eriksson made it two straight games with a goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Eriksson's now at three straight games with a point and scored for the first time this year with a goaltender in the cage. It might be time to take a flyer on him in the hopes that he's back to full strength.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories