Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Garners assist in win

Eriksson posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Eriksson's first helper of the year came on a Tanner Pearson goal at 6:10 of the third period. The Swede has recently seen top-line minutes, resulting all three of his points this season coming his last seven games.

