Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Garners go-ahead goal
Eriksson provided the game-winning goal in a 5-1 rout against the visiting Flyers on Saturday.
Who says a game-winning goal has to come in dramatic fashion? Eriksson simply provided the second goal for the Canucks, effectively capturing a lead that the team would never relinquish. Still, the veteran winger has six goals and nine assists for a pedestrian point total through 35 games.
