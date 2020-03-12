Play

Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Healthy scratched

Eriksson watched Tuesday's meeting with the Islanders from the press box.

Eriksson had been regularly playing in the Canucks top six on Bo Horvat's line, but the return of Brock Boeser (ribs) has pushed Eriksson out of the lineup for the time being. He has just six goals and 13 points in 49 games on the campaign.

