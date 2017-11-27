Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Heating up on second line
Eriksson scored for the third time in four games in Sunday's loss to the Rangers.
After a slow start to the season, Eriksson is really starting to pick up the pace. The 32-year-old is currently skating with fellow Swedes Henrik and Daniel Sedin and has notched six points in his last five contests. It was obvious Eriksson would start to find his groove in Vancouver at some point, so keep an eye out and see if the veteran can find some consistency. Eriksson can be a very valuable fantasy contributor when he's at his best and playing with confidence.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...