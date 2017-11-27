Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Heating up on second line

Eriksson scored for the third time in four games in Sunday's loss to the Rangers.

After a slow start to the season, Eriksson is really starting to pick up the pace. The 32-year-old is currently skating with fellow Swedes Henrik and Daniel Sedin and has notched six points in his last five contests. It was obvious Eriksson would start to find his groove in Vancouver at some point, so keep an eye out and see if the veteran can find some consistency. Eriksson can be a very valuable fantasy contributor when he's at his best and playing with confidence.