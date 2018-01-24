Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Heavy offensive impact against Kings
Eriksson went plus-3 with two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 home win over the Kings.
The 32-year-old winger factored into the game's first three goals before the Canucks engaged cruise control the rest of the way. Generally, not much attention has been on Vancouver, as the team currently sits in 14th place within the Western Conference standings, but that only makes Eriksson -- with his 19 points through 36 games -- a sneaky play in most daily settings.
