Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Ice cold
Eriksson hasn't found the scoresheet in 10 games.
Nov. 13 against the Islanders was Eriksson's most recent point. He has 12 points in 30 games on the year, and doesn't produce much elsewhere, having nine blocks and just a single hit this season. Eriksson's time in Vancouver continues to be a letdown, as he has 59 points in 145 games in the blue and green, despite having 63 points in 2015-16 as a member of the Bruins.
More News
-
Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Streak at four games and seven points•
-
Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Big outburst in win•
-
Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Continues to struggle offensively•
-
Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Tallies two helpers in win•
-
Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Ready for opener•
-
Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Potential to return Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...