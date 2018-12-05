Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Ice cold

Eriksson hasn't found the scoresheet in 10 games.

Nov. 13 against the Islanders was Eriksson's most recent point. He has 12 points in 30 games on the year, and doesn't produce much elsewhere, having nine blocks and just a single hit this season. Eriksson's time in Vancouver continues to be a letdown, as he has 59 points in 145 games in the blue and green, despite having 63 points in 2015-16 as a member of the Bruins.