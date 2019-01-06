Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Ice time dwindling
Eriksson played just 10:29 and was a minus-2 in Saturday's blowout loss to Toronto.
Eriksson played 18:47 on Wednesday, 13:57 on Thursday, and only 10:29 on Saturday. Despite being slated to skate on Bo Horvat's line, he'll often find himself moved down the depth chart mid-game. He's currently in the midst of a seven-game point drought, and his Canucks could surely use some offense from him after being blanked in three of their last four outings.
