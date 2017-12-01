Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Nets two goals against Predators

Eriksson tallied a pair of goals in Thursday's win over the Predators.

Eriksson has been playing some of the best hockey of his Vancouver career and now has five goals in his last six games. The two-way forward is skating with the Sedin twins and finally starting to live up to some of that monstrous six-year deal he signed back in 2016. At 32 years of age, Eriksson is only two years removed from a dominant 30-goal season with the Bruins. Now that he's finally found his groove in Vancouver, Eriksson is certainly worth looking at, as the skill is there for him to be an impact fantasy forward.