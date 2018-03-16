Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Not listed on IR

Eriksson (ribs) is not listed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Eriksson has been ruled out for the remainder of 2017-18, but the team has no reason to have him on injured reserve with rosters expanded following the trade deadline. The veteran winger still seems likely to miss the remainder of the campaign, but it's worth keeping eyes peeled for news to the contrary.

