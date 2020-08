Eriksson (undisclosed) is listed as a scratch for Sunday's tilt with the Wild, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

It's unclear why Eriksson isn't suiting up but he also missed last Wednesday's exhibition game. The 35-year-old was a healthy scratch on several occasions during the regular season, so even if he's fit to play he may not make the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Wild.