Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Not traveling with team
As expected, Eriksson (knee) did not join the team for its five-game road trip, ruling him out until Oct. 26 at the earliest, Dan Murhpy of Sportsnet reports.
Eriksson's absence almost certainly means the Canucks will want to call-up a player from AHL Utica -- especially considering how thin they are at forward with Brendan Gaunce (shoulder) currently on the non-roster injured list. Having lost out on his top-line spot with the Sedin twins, the 32-year-old Eriksson has seen a significant dip in minutes (11:58 of ice time per game) as well as offensive production (one assist). Even once cleared to play, the Swede seems to have fallen off from the 63-point player he was with Boston during the 2015-16 campaign.
