Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Odd man out

Eriksson has only appeared in one contest for the Canucks this season.

Eriksson played in the season opener, but has been a healthy scratch in the following four games. He's never put it all together in Vancouver, but he did play 81 games in 2018-19. The limited value he brought has sunk even lower with Loui stuck in the press box. Even if he plays the occasional game, it will be in a fourth line role. Keep him off your radar.