Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Odd man out
Eriksson has only appeared in one contest for the Canucks this season.
Eriksson played in the season opener, but has been a healthy scratch in the following four games. He's never put it all together in Vancouver, but he did play 81 games in 2018-19. The limited value he brought has sunk even lower with Loui stuck in the press box. Even if he plays the occasional game, it will be in a fourth line role. Keep him off your radar.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.