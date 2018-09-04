Canucks' Loui Eriksson: On ice for skate Tuesday

Eriksson (ribs) joined his teammates for a voluntary practice session Tuesday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Given that he didn't have to be there, it's relatively safe to say that the fractured rib which sidelined Eriksson late in the 2017-18 season is no longer an issue. He's had a pair of underwhelming seasons in Vancouver since signing a six-year deal with the team in 2016, but he posted 63 points in his final year with the Bruins in 2015-16. With a pair of talented, young linemates in Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat potentially slated to skate alongside him, the veteran winger could have a bounce-back season ahead of him.