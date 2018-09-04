Canucks' Loui Eriksson: On ice for skate Tuesday
Eriksson (ribs) joined his teammates for a voluntary practice session Tuesday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Given that he didn't have to be there, it's relatively safe to say that the fractured rib which sidelined Eriksson late in the 2017-18 season is no longer an issue. He's had a pair of underwhelming seasons in Vancouver since signing a six-year deal with the team in 2016, but he posted 63 points in his final year with the Bruins in 2015-16. With a pair of talented, young linemates in Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat potentially slated to skate alongside him, the veteran winger could have a bounce-back season ahead of him.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...