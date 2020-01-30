Play

Canucks' Loui Eriksson: On modest four-game point streak

Eriksson collected an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Eriksson has a goal and three helpers on his current four-game point streak. The Swede is up to 10 points, 38 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating in 32 contests this season. While he's hot, he could help fill out rosters in DFS formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories