Canucks' Loui Eriksson: One of each in big win

Eriksson scored a goal and delivered an assist in Saturday's 9-3 drubbing of the Bruins.

Eriksson assisted Tanner Pearson in the second period, and then scored one of his own just 51 seconds later. The two-point effort snapped a nine-game drought for the Swede, who now has 12 points and 50 shots in 42 appearances. He's seen a limited role lately, reaching 15 minutes just three times in the last 10 games -- Eriksson's inconsistency and lack of physicality will typically keep fantasy owners away.