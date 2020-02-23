Canucks' Loui Eriksson: One of each in big win
Eriksson scored a goal and delivered an assist in Saturday's 9-3 drubbing of the Bruins.
Eriksson assisted Tanner Pearson in the second period, and then scored one of his own just 51 seconds later. The two-point effort snapped a nine-game drought for the Swede, who now has 12 points and 50 shots in 42 appearances. He's seen a limited role lately, reaching 15 minutes just three times in the last 10 games -- Eriksson's inconsistency and lack of physicality will typically keep fantasy owners away.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.