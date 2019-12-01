Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Opens 2019-20 account

Eriksson scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Eriksson got a top-line assignment Saturday, and cashed in with an insurance goal late in the second period. The Swedish winger's tally was his first point in 15 games this season. He hasn't topped 30 points since 2015-16 when he had 63 points with the Bruins. Eriksson is a fantasy non-factor at this point in his career, and he'll likely return to a limited role in the near future.