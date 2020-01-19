Play

Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Opens scoring Saturday

Eriksson posted a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Eriksson broke a scoreless deadlock with his tally at 14:05 of the second period. The Swede is up to five goals and eight points in 30 games. He's added 34 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating.

More News
Our Latest Stories