Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Opens scoring Saturday
Eriksson posted a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
Eriksson broke a scoreless deadlock with his tally at 14:05 of the second period. The Swede is up to five goals and eight points in 30 games. He's added 34 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating.
