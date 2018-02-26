Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Out for Monday's tilt

Eriksson will sit out Monday against Colorado with an upper-body injury, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Eriksson must have sustained the malady during Sunday's tilt against Arizona, and Jake Virtanen should take his place on the third line. The severity of the injury is unknown at the moment, but Eriksson will shoot to return Wednesday against the Rangers, and build upon the 10 points (five goals, five assists) he's posted in 23 games since the New Year.