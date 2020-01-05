Play

Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Picks up assist Saturday

Eriksson had an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

All four of Eriksson's points this season have come in the last nine games. The 34-year-old has added 26 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in 23 appearances. His recent success and top-line role could make him a value option in DFS.

