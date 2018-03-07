Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Placed on IR
The Canucks placed Eriksson (ribs) on injured reserve Wednesday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Eriksson will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign due to a fractured rib, so this move was nothing but a formality. The 32-year-old winger, who totaled 10 goals and 23 points in 50 contests this campaign, should have plenty of time to get back to 100 percent ahead of next season's training camp.
More News
-
Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Done for season•
-
Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Could miss 7-10 days•
-
Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Out for Monday's tilt•
-
Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Puts crooked number on scoreboard•
-
Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Heavy offensive impact against Kings•
-
Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Ends 18-game goalless drought•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...