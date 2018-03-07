Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Placed on IR

The Canucks placed Eriksson (ribs) on injured reserve Wednesday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Eriksson will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign due to a fractured rib, so this move was nothing but a formality. The 32-year-old winger, who totaled 10 goals and 23 points in 50 contests this campaign, should have plenty of time to get back to 100 percent ahead of next season's training camp.