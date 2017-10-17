Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Placed on IR
Eriksson was designated for injured reserve Tuesday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Considering Eriksson is not traveling with the team for its five-game road trip -- which effectively rules him out until Oct. 26 at the earliest -- it shouldn't come as a surprise he was placed on IR. Nikolay Goldobin or Reid Boucher are the most likely candidates to get promoted from AHL Utica.
