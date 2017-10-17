Play

Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Placed on IR

Eriksson was designated for injured reserve Tuesday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Considering Eriksson is not traveling with the team for its five-game road trip -- which effectively rules him out until Oct. 26 at the earliest -- it shouldn't come as a surprise he was placed on IR. Nikolay Goldobin or Reid Boucher are the most likely candidates to get promoted from AHL Utica.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories