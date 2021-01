Vancouver placed Eriksson on waivers Monday.

After four seasons with the club, Eriksson was never able to reach the level of play expected of him. In 2019-20, he played 49 games, scoring six goals and seven assists. He will likely be one of the first to be called up as he can be placed anywhere in the lineup. It wasn't uncommon for him to play on Bo Horvat's line last year, although that opportunity didn't made him viable in fantasy.