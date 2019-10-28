Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Playing Monday

Eriksson will slot into the lineup against Florida on Monday.

Eriksson has served as a healthy scratch since Opening Night versus Edmonton on Oct. 2. Considering the Swede carries a $6 million cap hit, it's hard to imagine the club will want to continue paying him to watch from the press box and could be an option to be moved prior to the trade deadline.

More News
Our Latest Stories