Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Pockets assist

Eriksson registered an assist in Monday's 7-2 win over the Panthers.

Unfortunately for Eriksson, all 12 forwards on the Canucks roster had at least one point in the contest. The Swede has been struggling to earn playing time this year -- Monday was just his second appearance in 2019-20. While not the offensive force he once was, Eriksson has produced at least 23 points in all three of his seasons with the Canucks, but it appears he'll struggle to reach that mark this year.