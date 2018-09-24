Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Potential to return Tuesday

Eriksson (bruise) could be in action against the Oilers on Tuesday.

Eriksson took the ice for Monday's practice session, and appears to be trending in the right direction. While the winger won't suit up Monday versus the Kings, his participation on the ice and potential reintroduction to the lineup bodes well for his availability Opening Night against the Flames on Oct. 3.

