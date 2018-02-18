Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Puts crooked number on scoreboard
Eriksson potted two goals -- including a shorthanded tally -- on the way to a 6-1 home drubbing of the Bruins.
The Swede probably had this game circled on his calendar, as he'd spent three seasons with the B's before getting acquired by Vancouver through free agency in July of 2016. Eriksson's fantasy owners will gladly accept the production, but it's worth noting that the Canucks will soon be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention and with that comes fear that veterans like him will start ceding valuable playing time to some of the younger players.
More News
-
Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Heavy offensive impact against Kings•
-
Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Ends 18-game goalless drought•
-
Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Collects helper in loss•
-
Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Nets two goals against Predators•
-
Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Heating up on second line•
-
Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Finds net again•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...