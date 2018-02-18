Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Puts crooked number on scoreboard

Eriksson potted two goals -- including a shorthanded tally -- on the way to a 6-1 home drubbing of the Bruins.

The Swede probably had this game circled on his calendar, as he'd spent three seasons with the B's before getting acquired by Vancouver through free agency in July of 2016. Eriksson's fantasy owners will gladly accept the production, but it's worth noting that the Canucks will soon be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention and with that comes fear that veterans like him will start ceding valuable playing time to some of the younger players.