Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Puts on offensive clinic in win
Eriksson scored a goal and added two primary assists in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.
Eriksson, after failing to find the scoresheet in his last eight games, desperately needed a performance like this. Prior to scoring Sunday, the forward's last goal came back on Dec. 20. The 33-year-old had also seen his ice time slashed in recent outings, but logged 16:40 of ice time against Florida, more than two minutes above his season average. Eriksson will hope to build off this impressive performance, with his next chance to do so coming Wednesday versus the Oilers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...