Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Puts on offensive clinic in win

Eriksson scored a goal and added two primary assists in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Eriksson, after failing to find the scoresheet in his last eight games, desperately needed a performance like this. Prior to scoring Sunday, the forward's last goal came back on Dec. 20. The 33-year-old had also seen his ice time slashed in recent outings, but logged 16:40 of ice time against Florida, more than two minutes above his season average. Eriksson will hope to build off this impressive performance, with his next chance to do so coming Wednesday versus the Oilers.