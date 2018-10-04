Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Ready for opener
Eriksson (bruise) played in the preseason last Tuesday, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet reports. He's projected to slot in alongside Nikloay Goldobin and Elias Petterson during Wednesday's Opening Night contest against the Flames, per NHL.com.
Eriksson missed a big chunk of time to begin the 2017-18 campaign, so it's at least encouraging that he's ready to contribute off the bat after being deemed week-to-week just a couple weeks back. The veteran will look to bounce back following a pair of disappointing seasons for the Canucks, collecting just 23 points over 50 games last season.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...