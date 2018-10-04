Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Ready for opener

Eriksson (bruise) played in the preseason last Tuesday, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet reports. He's projected to slot in alongside Nikloay Goldobin and Elias Petterson during Wednesday's Opening Night contest against the Flames, per NHL.com.

Eriksson missed a big chunk of time to begin the 2017-18 campaign, so it's at least encouraging that he's ready to contribute off the bat after being deemed week-to-week just a couple weeks back. The veteran will look to bounce back following a pair of disappointing seasons for the Canucks, collecting just 23 points over 50 games last season.