Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Registers assist

Eriksson had an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Eriksson had the primary helper on Bo Horvat's empty-net goal. The assist gave Eriksson points in three straight outings. The Swedish winger has nine points, 37 shots and 10 PIM through 31 games this season. He's not been a factor in many categories, which makes the 34-year-old tough to justify from a fantasy perspective.