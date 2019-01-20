Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Scores game winner

Eriksson scored the game-winning goal against the Sabres on Friday.

The goal brings Eriksson up to 20 points in 49 games, meaning he's only three points shy of last year's total, and five points away from making this his most productive season in Vancouver. His shot percentage is up to 13.2 percent, a notable increase from last year's 9.9 percent.

