Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Searching for first point

Eriksson has yet to crack the scoresheet this season.

Eriksson was initially given credit for an assist, but has since seen it removed. He has only appeared in 12 games, and will likely see himself as the odd man out once the Canucks are at full health. Expect a career-low in points for the 34-year-old.

