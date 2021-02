Eriksson recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Eriksson intercepted a pass in the Canucks' defensive zone and fed Brandon Sutter, who quickly sniped the puck into the empty net. Saturday was just the second game of the year for Eriksson, who has mostly been limited to the taxi squad and healthy scratch duties this season. The 35-year-old winger should be in the mix for a bottom-six job now after the Canucks snapped a six-game losing streak Saturday.