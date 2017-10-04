Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Skates alongside Bo Horvat at practice
Eriksson skated on a line with rising star Bo Horvat at practice on Wednesday, TSN 1040's Jeff Patterson reports.
Eriksson is looking to rebound after a disastrous season in which he managed just 11 goals and 24 points. He scored twice in three preseason games and really stood out in the team's final exhibition game against the Oilers over the weekend. The 32-year-old is still a very capable offensive producer, so if he consistently plays alongside talented linemates and can re-discover his touch, Eriksson could make for an underrated fantasy play in 2017-18.
