Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Slings helper Thursday
Eriksson registered an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.
Eriksson set up Tanner Pearson's empty-net goal to produce the final score. In 29 contests this season, Eriksson is up to seven points and 31 shots on goal. He's seeing top-six minutes still, but the production doesn't match the role. Fantasy owners need not pay attention.
