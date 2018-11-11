Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Streak at four games and seven points

Eriksson extended his point streak to four games (four goals, three assists) with a goal in a 4-3 shootout loss to Buffalo on Saturday.

He, Marcus Granlund and Bo Horvat are really clicking right now and there's a strong chance Eriksson is sitting out there on your wire. Grab him up and ride this his streak. You can always drop him later when he slows down and/or falls asleep.

