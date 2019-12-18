Play

Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Stuck in press box

Eriksson has been a healthy scratch for Vancouver's last six games.

Eriksson has just a single goal throughout 17 appearances for the Canucks this season. His role with the team has diminished. His average ice time went from 14:04 minutes per game last year, to 9:56 this year. He will be a regular in the press box unless injuries start piling up.

