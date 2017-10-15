Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Suffers injury

Eriksson sustained a knee injury that forced him out of Saturday's clash with Calgary.

The veteran winger suffered the injury when he was tripped up by Calgary's Tanner Glass as he was crashing the net. The injury is apparently quite serious, with Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reporting that Eriksson will miss the Canucks' upcoming five-game road trip. Expect Vancouver to provide more information on Eriksson's status before their next game, which is Tuesday in Ottawa.