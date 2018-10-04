Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Tallies two helpers in win

Eriksson registered two assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Eriksson's tenure in Vancouver has been nothing short of a disaster, having been limited to 47 points in 115 games heading into Wednesday night's contest. Perhaps beginning the season with two assists will help the Swedish-born left winger gain some early-season confidence, spurring him on to a season of redemption in the process. While he may not be the consistent point producer they thought he was when they signed him, Eriksson is still capable of providing timely offense for Vancouver, something they will need plenty of this season.