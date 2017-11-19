Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Two apples not enough

Eriksson doled out a pair of assists -- one shorthanded and another on the power play -- Saturday, but the Canucks lost to the Blues at home in overtime, 4-3.

It appears that Eriksson's playing time is being monitored carefully by coach Travis Green. With consideration to the 12 games that he missed due to a knee sprain, the Swede's averaging only 14:16 through eight games. His four assists in that span are nothing to write home about, but Eriksson remains a key cog on special teams and therefore is appealing in deep leagues.