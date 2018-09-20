Canucks' Loui Eriksson: Week-to-week with bone bruise

Eriksson now carries a week-to-week designation due to a bone bruise, according to Canucks coach Travis Green.

Eriksson recorded 19:15 of ice time and dialed in a helper against the Oilers Tuesday, though he sat out the team's preseason home loss Wednesday. Considering those were both split-squad games, it's not clear if the Swede would have played in the latest contest even if he was feeling healthy enough to do so at the time. The second-round (33rd overall) draft pick -- he went to Dallas in 2003 -- only produced 10 goals and 13 assists over 50 games last year, and it's become a legitimate concern that Eriksson continues to miss time with different injuries.